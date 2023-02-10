Turkey Earthquake: How Indian Army is saving lives, winning hearts in quake-hit Turkey – Watch Video
India launched Operation Dost to extend assistance to Turkey
Turkey Earthquake: India launched Operation Dost to extend assistance to Turkey as well as Syria after Monday’s devastating quakes and aftershocks that toppled buildings and killed about 20,000 people.
Also Read:
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.