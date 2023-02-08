Home

Turkey Earthquake: ‘miracle’ Baby Girl Born Under Earthquake Rubble -Watch Video

Turkey Earthquake: A baby born under the rubble and rescued alive. Baby was born under the rubble of her home, which collapsed in the earthquake. The dust-covered newborn was pulled after 10 hours from the wreckage. Footage shows rescuers lifting the dust-choked newborn to safety as they scale the mounting debris of buildings crumbled by a devastating earthquake.