Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • Turkey Earthquake: ‘miracle’ Baby Girl Born Under Earthquake Rubble -Watch Video

Turkey Earthquake: ‘miracle’ Baby Girl Born Under Earthquake Rubble -Watch Video

Baby was born under the rubble of her home, which collapsed in the earthquake

Published: February 8, 2023 2:56 PM IST

By Karan Nanda | Edited by Karan Nanda

Turkey Earthquake: A baby born under the rubble and rescued alive. Baby was born under the rubble of her home, which collapsed in the earthquake. The dust-covered newborn was pulled after 10 hours from the wreckage. Footage shows rescuers lifting the dust-choked newborn to safety as they scale the mounting debris of buildings crumbled by a devastating earthquake.

Also Watch

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: February 8, 2023 2:56 PM IST