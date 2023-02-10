Home

Turkey-Syria Earthquake: ‘Miracle’ Kid Saved From Rubble after 90 hours – Watch Video

About five days after the catastrophe, hope did not wane for the frantic families and loved ones of those buried beneath tonnes of concrete blocks

Almost five days after the devastating earthquake that wreaked havoc in 10 cities in Turkey’s south, glimmers of hope emerge from the rubble as rescue teams pull more people out alive. Countless numbers of individuals were rendered homeless and lost their loved ones, yet amongst this tragedy, people are coming together to lend a helping hand and provide aid to those in need. About five days after the catastrophe, hope did not wane for the frantic families and loved ones of those buried beneath tonnes of concrete blocks. It is unknown how many people are still trapped in the debris. Days after the catastrophe, miraculous recoveries give people hope.