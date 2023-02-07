Home

Video Gallery

Turkey-Syria Earthquake: Survivors Scream, Rescue Mission Underway In Quake-hit Regions – Watch Video

Turkey-Syria Earthquake: Survivors Scream, Rescue Mission Underway In Quake-hit Regions – Watch Video

Nationally, 8,000 people have been rescued from more than 4,700 destroyed buildings, according to Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority

Turkey-Syria Earthquake: People were assisting the rescue of other locals in the Turkish town of Pazarcik on Monday after a powerful, 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked wide swaths of Turkey and neighboring Syria. Nationally, 8,000 people have been rescued from more than 4,700 destroyed buildings, according to Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority.