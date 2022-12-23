Top Recommended Stories
Turnip Benefits: Why You Must Add Turnip/Shaljam In Your Winter Diet, Amazing Health Benefits Of The Nutritious Veggie – Watch Video
Turnips are low in calories with metabolism boosting lipids. Consuming it on a regular basis would inhibit fat collection and help lose weight. Take a look at the incredible health benefits of turnips.
Turnip Benefits: Turnips or shaljam is a root vegetable that has white or purple skin. It’s low in calories but high in vitamins and minerals and nutrients. It has a pungent taste and is often used just as a salad ingredient. There are many hidden benefits of it. Eating turnips in winter is extremely beneficial. Let us take a look at the amazing benefits of eating turnips daily in winters.
Also Read:
- Coronavirus: Download Covid-19 Vaccine Certificate in Minutes From CoWin, Aarogya Setu App and WhatsApp - Watch Video
- Covid 19 Latest News: What Is BF.7 Omicron Variant That's Causing a Spike In China, All You Need To Know - Watch
- How Cold Weather Can Affect Blood Circulation And Cardiovascular Health, Doctor Explains - Watch Video
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.