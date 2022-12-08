Tusshar Kapoor on Getting Comedy Scripts: ‘Golmaal Ke Aage Thodi Fiki Sound Karti Hai’ – Watch | EXCLUSIVE

Tusshar Kapoor reveals what took him so long to come back on the big screen - Watch the EXCLUSIVE interview!

Tusshar Kapoor got candid about his upcoming thriller-comedy Maarrich, his much-awaited comeback and Golmaal 5 in an exclusive conversation with Zee media group. He revealed the real meaning behind the name of his film, talked about his fitness regime and what kind of scripts he refused during the lockdown – Watch his full interview!