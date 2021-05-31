For Tusshar Kapoor, life has been all about a textbook for learning each day. At 40, the actor decided to become a single father and he is thankful to the entire country for respecting and accepting his decision and giving his family so much love for the same. In an exclusive interview with india.com, he speaks about making wrong choices in the industry and doing adult comedies. He also mentions how he was ‘never recommended’ by any family member for his debut Bollywood movie. Coming from a family of reputed stars, Tusshar says that there was the baggage of expectations and he hopes that he has fulfilled those expectations at some level with films like Khakee, The Dirty Picture, and the Golmaal series. Watch the video here: Also Read - Doctor Speaks: Myths About Test Tube Babies, And The Technique - All Your Questions Answered | Exclusive