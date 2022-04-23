How to stop your phone from overheating: Overheating of smartphones is a common problem. It usually happens when we leave a few apps running in the background or times when we overuse our smartphones thereby increasing the phone’s battery temperature and even when we overcharge our smartphones. Overheating can damage your phone internally by affecting it’s performance, data loss, battery leakage and corruption. So, to avoid all these issues, let’s watch this video, where we have listed down few amazing tips and tricks that will help you fix the overheating issue in your smartphone. Watch video.Also Read - Pregnancy Workout: Simple And Safe Workout Routine That A Pregnant Women Must Follow - Watch