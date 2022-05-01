How to secure wi-fi connection: The world has become technical. We need to rely on internet for every activity like banking, paying your credit card, for reserving hotel rooms, talking to friends and binge watching our favorite films. For, this a wi-fi connection is a must. But many a times, Wi-Fi network can be a playground for scammers, hackers and other cybercriminals. Hence, it is really important to secure our Wi-Fi networks or else hackers can misuse our personal information and data. In this video, we have explained a step by step guide on how you ca secure your wi-fi connection.Also Read - Uncharted To 365 Days: Upcoming Movies That Are All Set To Release On OTT This April - Check List