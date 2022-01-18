How to do rapid antigen test at home: The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has led an unfortunate rise of coronavirus cases in India. There is an extreme threat in people and they are now resorting to home tests like Rapid Antigen Test(RAT) which allows people to check if they are positive or not without stepping out of their houses or waiting a day for lab results. However, RAT’s don’t always provide accurate results. If you suspect yourself of getting the virus and are willing to take the test, here’s a tutorial video on how to do so. Watch video.Also Read - Flora Saini Reveals How Keto Helped Her Lose Weight; Exclusive Video on Her Fitness Journey