How To Send Password Protected Email Using Gmail : Emails have become the most common form of communication in most organizations these days. Most often we send emails that contains a confidential information or a sensitive one for which it requires safety and security. Did you know that Gmail provides a confidential mode feature which allows users to add a passcode to their sent mail in order to maintain security or encrypt the mails we send. Well in this video we will be explaining you a step by step guide on how you can send password protected emails via Gmail. Watch video.