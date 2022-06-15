How To Generate Aadhaar Virtual I’d: One of the most important government documents Aadhaar card is needed everywhere. Aadhaar cards contains sensitive and personal information which can misused easily. For Aadhaar card alternative An Aadhaar Virtual ID has been implemented by UIDAI in 2018. It is a temporary, revocable 16-digit random number generated against an Aadhaar number. The ID remains valid till the next Aadhaar Virtual ID is created. It can be generated n number of times. You have to generate the virtual ID (VID) to use it against your Aadhaar. Watch this video where we have explained the step by step process on how you can generate Aadhaar Virtual I’d.Also Read - UP Board Results 2022: How to Check UP Board Result 2022 For Class 10th And 12th | Watch Video