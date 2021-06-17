Sidharth Shukla’s List of Link Ups: An Indian actor, model, Sidharth Shukla is a well-known face in Indian television and films. He emerged as the winner of many reality shows like Bigg Boss 13 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. Sidharth Shukla’s latest release Broken But Beautiful season 3 is streaming on ALTBalaji and the actor’s acting skill is receiving immense appreciation over the social media. While his charm and acting skills have made him favourite among his fans, he was also admired by a lot of actresses. According to sources, here’s a list of actresses who are said to have linked up with Sidharth Shukla. Watch Video. Also Read - Vidya Balan talks about Sherni, Gender Discrimination And More | Watch Interview