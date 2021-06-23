TV Celebrities who also Vlog: Hindi television industry is very diverse with different shows watched by thousands of people across the country. Some popular faces of Hindi television include actresses like Hina Khan, Avneet Kaur, Erica Fernandes and many more. These actresses have not only impressed the viewers through their portrayal of different characters in daily soaps but have also started building a personal relationship with their viewers on YouTube. If you didn’t know that your favorite TV celebrities are also amazing vloggers, then here’s a list of 5 TV actresses whose vlogs you can’t afford to miss. Also Read - World Music Day 2021: Singer Dhvani Bhanushali Expresses Her Views On Old Songs, Tips for Budding Singers and More