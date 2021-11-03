Tv Celebrities spotted at Diwali Party : The festival of lights, Diwali is almost here and TV industry is witnessing some really grand Diwali parties with Tv celebrities attending these grand celebrations. Recently Naagin fame Ada Khan was spotted at Sandip Sikcand’s Diwali party. The actress was slaying in red lehnga. Pooja Gaur, who looked pretty in black was also spotted. Here’s a list of your favorite Tv celebs who were spotted recently. Watch video.Also Read - Great Relief Before Diwali: Centre Reduces Excise Duty on Petrol, Diesel. Check Revised Prices