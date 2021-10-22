Donal Bisht’s Exclusive Interview: Actor Donal Bisht got eliminated from the Bigg Boss 15 house in a shocking mid-week eviction this week. She was voted out by the contestants when Bigg Boss punished all and gave them the power to eliminate two contestants who they thought were not contributing much to the game. In an exclusive conversation with india.com, Donal spoke about her ‘unfair’ eviction and how she deserves to go back inside the house.Also Read - TRP Report Week 41: Anupamaa Maintains Top Spot Despite Drop In Its Rating, Bigg Boss 15 Fails To Impress

Donal says that people are disloyal and not untrustworthy in Bigg Boss 15, and there's only a chunk of the entire day is shown to the audience that shapes their perceptions of the contestants. She talks about standing with Afsana Khan during her worst time in the house and how she was targeted because she always stood her ground in the game. Donal also reacts to the fans talking so much about her chemistry with fellow housemate Umar Riaz. She says that she never knew that the audience would love them both so much and would create hashtags like #UmNal for them. For Donal, Tejasswi and Vishal are the most toxic people in the house. She says, "Vishal Kotian and Tejasswi Prakash are very toxic. Shamita Shetty gets manipulated very easily. She doesn't hold her grounds."

Watch out the full exclusive interview with Bigg Boss 15 contestant Donal Bisht here: