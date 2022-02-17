Tejasswi Prakash on dating Karan Kundrra: Actors Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have got newfound popularity after they started dating each other in Bigg Boss 15. The two continue to nurture their relationship outside the house now and Tejasswi says he has even imposed a few dating rules on her.Also Read - Are Tejran Getting Married? Karan Kundrra Says His Parents Approve Of Tejasswi Prakash | 'Ye Tujhko Seedha Rakhegi'

Speaking to india.com, Tejasswi said she's completely supportive of Karan doing all the kinds of projects, even those that require him to do steamy scenes. However, she reveals that it's Karan who has asked her to be careful with projects that require her to kiss or do cozy scenes on-screen. She also talks about playing the role of Pratha in Naagin 6 and how the audience is showering her with a lot of love for the same. Tejasswi mentioned that she will be immensely grateful and happy if the fans start comparing her to Mouni Roy, who played Naagin in the first two series of the show.