TVS Jupiter 125 : TVF Motor company launched the new Jupiter 125 scooter in the Indian market recently. Priced at Rs. 73,400, the scooter comes with an elegant design and will be available in four different colors. There are three variants of the scooter- Drum. Drum alloy and Disc. The scooter will be a rival to Honda’s Active 125 which is priced at Rs. 72,637. In this video, we will give you a detailed insight on the colors, features, specifications and more. Watch video.Also Read - Apple Event 2021 : Apple's Next Event To Be Held On 18th Of October, Here's What You Can Expect | Watch Video