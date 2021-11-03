Kristen Stewart And Dylan Meyer engagement news : Twilight actress Kristen Stewart, on Tuesday announced that she is engaged with actor-writer Dylan Meyer. The actress made the revelation during her appearance on Howard Stern Show. Reportedly, both of them have been dating for two years. She also said that they will be marrying soon. Twilight fans are extremely happy with the news and are pouring out all the love and blessings on the couple. Watch the video to know more about the news in detail.Also Read - Shahrukh Khan's Journey to Mega Stardom: Top Famous Controversies Actor Had To Face | Happy Birthday King Khan