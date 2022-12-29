Twinkle Khanna Birthday: Throwback To The Most Hilarious Tweets Of Mrs. Funny Bones That Will Leave You In Splits – Watch Video

The actress is not just known for her great performances on screen but also for her savagery and wittiness. Checkout her most hilarious tweets in the video.

Twinkle Khanna Birthday: Actor and writer Twinkle Khanna, also popularly known as Mrs funny bones which is based on the title of her first novel, is celebrating her 48th birthday birthday today. The actress is not just known for her great performances on screen but also for her savagery and wittiness. And if you will read her books or the tweets you will actually find that she’s the funniest person in the room. So, on the occasion of her birthday, we present to you the a list of her most savage tweets that will definitely leave you in splits. Watch video.