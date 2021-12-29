Twinkle Khanna best books : Known for her wit, humor, sarcasm and upfront personality, Bollywood actress Twinkle Khanna is celebrating her birthday today. Fans have flooded the internet with warm birthday wishes for Twinkle Khanna. Besides being an actor, Twinkle has always been passionate about writing and has come up with some of the most amazing novels. So, on her birthday, we will be listing down some of the best books she has written so far that you will absolutely love to read. Watch video.Also Read - Alia Bhatt To Katrina Kaif: Bollywood's Leading Divas Who Aced Fitness Game In 2021 | Checkout Video Also Read - EXCLUSIVE: 'I Want To Inspire People Through Acting', Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu On Her Journey And Her Biggest Support | Watch Video Also Read - Why Did Director SS Rajamouli Choose Alia Bhatt To Play Sita In His Upcoming Period Drama RRR? Watch Video To Find Out