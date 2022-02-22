Two Year Old Boy Gets Cockpit Tour From Pilot For First Time, His Adorable Reaction Goes Vial On Internet :
We see so many cute and adorable videos of kids and babies getting viral on internet which leaves us spellbound. Similarly, a new video of a two-year old toddler has taken internet on storm with his priceless reaction after a pilot made him sit inside the cockpit. The pilot also explains him the working of the plane and asks him if he likes it here, to which the toddler replies yes. This video was share by an Instagram page called Good News Movement and as crossed 1 million views so far. Watch video.