U.S. House passes bill that would lead to a TikTok ban

"In a recent address, Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a stark warning to the world." "Russia is ready for nuclear war, ...

“In a recent address, Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a stark warning to the world.”

“Russia is ready for nuclear war, “Amid escalating tensions with Ukraine and the West, Putin has drawn a clear red line.” The conflict in Ukraine has been a flashpoint between Russia and NATO for years. and now he said that If the US sent troops to Ukraine, it would be considered a significant escalation of the conflict.

He said the nuclear war scenario was not “rushing up” and he saw no need for the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine but when asked by a journalist whether the country was ready for a nuclear war, he clearly said that From a military-technical point of view, we are, of course, ready.”

He clearly stated that The United States understood that if it deployed American troops on Russian territory – or to Ukraine – Russia would treat the move as an intervention.

As per Reuters reports The US says Putin is not ready for serious talks over Ukraine. On the othwe hand seems like Putin’s nuclear warning came alongside another offer for talks on Ukraine as part of a new post-Cold War demarcation of European security.

Today marks 750th day of Russia-Ukraine war on one hand At least four people were killed and eight injured after a Russian drone and bomb attack on Ukraine, on the other hand Ukraine targeted oil refineries in Russia. Noe for how long this war is going to go only time will tell.

