Home

Video Gallery

U.S. President Joe Biden run towards White House

U.S. President Joe Biden run towards White House

U.S. President Joe Biden returned to Washington in the early hours of Tuesday (September 12) after his trips to India and Vietnam. As he disembarked from the presidential helicopter and entered the White House, he did not respond to a reporter's question about a reported meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin.Biden was returning from the G20 summit in India. He followed that up with a trip to Vietnam where he said the U.S. was elevating relations to a "Comprehensive Strategic Partnership" and deepening cooperation in cloud computing, semiconductors and artificial intelligence.

U.S. President Joe Biden run towards White House

Trending Now

U.S. President Joe Biden returned to Washington in the early hours of Tuesday (September 12) after his trips to India and Vietnam. As he disembarked from the presidential helicopter and entered the White House, he did not respond to a reporter’s question about a reported meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin.Biden was returning from the G20 summit in India. He followed that up with a trip to Vietnam where he said the U.S. was elevating relations to a “Comprehensive Strategic Partnership” and deepening cooperation in cloud computing, semiconductors and artificial intelligence.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.