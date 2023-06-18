Home

International Yoga Day 2023: UAE all set to celebrate 9th International Yoga Day, holds curtain raiser event at Louvre Museum – Watch Video

International Yoga Day 2023: With the world getting ready to celebrate the 9th International Yoga Day, UAE’s Abu Dhabi also held a curtain raiser event on June 17. The event was organized at the iconic dome of the Louvre Museum, as per the Embassy of India, UAE. With many participating in the well-organized program, the huge engagement spoke volumes of the value Yoga holds in the lives of people as far as health is concerned. Meanwhile, the main event that will be celebrated on June 21, will be held at the historic Port Rashid in Dubai.