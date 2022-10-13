Uganda Ebola Virus Outbreak: Uganda has been witnessing a deadly outbreak of Ebola virus. The virus has spread from rural Uganda into the capital, Kampala. Uganda’s healthy ministry raised concern on Wednesday on the deadly Sudan strain. for which there are no proven vaccines or antiviral treatments. Till now Nineteen people have been confirmed dead hemorrhagic fever since Ugandan health authorities announced that a 24-year-old man was killed by the relatively rare Sudan strain of Ebola last month. The first Ebola patient in Kampala died at the National Referral Hospital last week, but the death was only confirmed on Tuesday which has caused fear and panic among people. Let us tell you that this is the 5th outbreak of Ebola virus in Uganda. Watch video to know what Ebola virus is, it’s symptoms, causes, treatments and more.Also Read - Karwa Chauth 2022: Foods To Include In Your Sargi Thali For Healthy Fasting | Watch Video