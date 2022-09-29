How to download UGC NET Admit Card online: National Testing Agency, has released UGC NET Admit Card 2022 for September 30, 2022 exam. Candidates can now download the NTA UGC NET hall ticket for September 30 exam from the official website. They need to enter their login credentials like their application number and date of birth to check and download hall tickets. So, if you are also prepping up for the exam and want to download your admit card online, then we have mentioned a step by step process for the same. Watch video.Also Read - Senior Advocate R Vekantaramani Appointed As Next Attorney General For India, Here's All You Need To Know About Him - Watch