Ukraine-Russia Crisis Video: Amid Ukraine-Crisis, Russia has attacked Ukraine. Reportedly Russian President Vladimir Putin had announced a military operation in Ukraine on Thursday. He called the tension between Russia and Ukrainian forces as inevitable and asked Ukrainian service members to lay their arms and go home. Meanwhile, UN has appealed Putin to stop the war in the name of humanity. President of America Joe Biden condemned the attack by Russia. Biden, in a tweet, has called the attack by Russia as unprovoked and unjustified. He also wrote that prayers of the world are with the people of Ukraine.