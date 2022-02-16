Ukraine-Russia Crisis: Russia and Ukraine have been witnessing major tension since a last few months. Russia has gathered 130,000 troops along the parts of Ukrainian border. This indeed let’s us question that is Russia planning for a war in Ukraine? In a meeting with European leaders on 11th of February, the White House warned that Russia is planning for a full scale invasion of Ukraine within a week. But how did it all start? In this video we will give you a simple guide to Ukraine and Russia crisis. Why is there a conflict, What does Russia want and will Ukraine join NATO? To find answers to all these questions, do watch our latest video.Also Read - Russia Dosen't Want War: Vladimir Putin Amid Ukraine Crisis