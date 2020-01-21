A host of Bollywood celebrities attended Mumbai Police’s festival Umang 2020 on January 19, 2020, which is an annual charity show, organised by Mumbai Police for the police force and their families. Celebrities such as Sara Ali Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Rakul Preet Singh, Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Nushrat Bharucha, Kartik Aaryan, Sonakshi Sinha, Shilpa Shetty, Arjun Kapoor, Govinda, Hrithik Roshan, Urvashi Rautela, Johnny Lever, Sunidhi Chauhan, Manish Paul, Shreya Ghoshal, Himesh Reshammiya, Rani Mukerji, Govinda, Riteish Deshmukh among others were in attendance.

Check Out The Video Below:

The event was star-studded with celebrities raising the glamorous quotient with their stunning looks.