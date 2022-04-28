: Bigg Boss 15 fame Umar Riaz and Zareen Khan recently collaborated for a romantic track titled Eid Ho Jayegi. The actors are looking amazing in the song and fans have been praising them for their beautiful cemistry. Recently, Zareen and Umar were spotted promoting their song. Zareen looked absolutely gorgeous in a vibrant yellow kurta and palazzo, on the other hand Umar Riaz looked handsome in a black t-shirt, jeans and sunglasses. The actors opened up about their news song and the response of fans on their song. The also talked about their chemistry and fun moments during shoot.