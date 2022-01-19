[videourl url=”https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/BGR/XIAOMI_11I_ENGLISH.mp4/index.m3u8″ mp4url=”https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/BGR/XIAOMI_11I_ENGLISH.mp4/XIAOMI_11I_ENGLISH.mp4″ thumb=”https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/BGR/XIAOMI_11I_ENGLISH.mp4/screenshot/00000036.jpg” duration=”333″ mediaid=”XIAOMI_11I_ENGAlso Read - Microsoft Teams Rolls Out 5 New Features For Frontline Workers, Checkout Video To Find Out

Unboxing Xiaomi 11i Smartphone: Tech brand Xiaomi recently launched it's 11 i series in Indian market. The smartphone features 120Hz AMOLED display and is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC. The phone has a hypercharge model with 67 watts of turbo charging and with 67 watt adapter in it. It has got 5,160mAh battery and has a supercool design. Checkout this video where we have unboxed Xiaomi 11i Smartphone which reveals the first look and designs and what all the smartphone has to offer.