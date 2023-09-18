Home

Understanding The Rule of Thirds in Fashion: A Style Tip to Instantly Uplift Your Outfit

Want to make your outfits look more aesthetically pleasing, try this fashion hack and elevate your entire look in a jiffy.

Looking fashionable is all about wearing the right fit that suits your body type and embracing techniques that make you look aesthetically pleasing. Even the most expensive ensembles can make you appear disproportionate if not styled right. One such technique that can instantly uplift your outfits is called – The Rule of Third.

Before we dive deep into the Rule of Third in fashion, let’s first understand what is it all about

The rule of thirds is a compositional technique that is often also used in photography that further divides the pictures into thirds (vertically and horizontally). This technique helps in improving the composition by placing major elements along the gridline.

Rule of Third in Fashion: The best about fashion is that depending on how you style yourself, you can create an optical illusion. Even though shape-shifting is not possible, from adding more volume to making you look slender, taller, or shorter, everything is possible. This is where The Rule of Thirds comes into play. One-third and two-third is the right way to go about it.

Application: To apply this technique to your clothes, start by visually dividing your body into three parts: head to waist, waist to knee, and knee to foot. Choose the third that accentuates your best features. Simply use this method to adjust the proportions of clothing.

The best way to create the visual for a proportionate look is as follows:

Opt for a change of colour in either the upper or lower part Wearing high-waisted trousers or jeans that create an illusion of a slimmer waist while accentuating your curves should be your best bet Cinch your waist with a belt or simply tuck in your shirts or tees, even a French tuck would do the job.Hope this helped. Follow us for more fashion-related content.

Hope this fashion tip helped you, watch this space for more such content!

