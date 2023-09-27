Top Trending Videos

UNESCO names three Hoysala temples as World Heritage Site

Among the 92 temples built by the Hoysalas in Karnataka three temples have been announced as UNESCO World Heritage Sites. ...

Among the 92 temples built by the Hoysalas in Karnataka three temples have been announced as UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Hoysaleshwar temple in Halebid and Chennakeshava temple in Hassan district of Karnataka are visited in large numbers by tourists.

