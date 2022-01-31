Union Budget 2022: Amid Covid-19 pandemic, the preparations for Union Budget 2022 is in full swing. The Budget session has stated today i.e. 31st January and will go on till 8th of April. All the activities will be carred forward under strict Covid-19 protocols. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be announcing the 32nd Union Budget on 1st of February and all the business and economic leaders ae waiting for it eagerly. . Watch this video to know the official timing, duration and everything about budget speech in detail.Also Read - Union Budget 2022: Expectations on Changes in Income Tax Rates, New Slabs