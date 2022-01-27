Who Has Presented Most Number Of Budgets? Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharama is all set to present the32nd union budget of 2022 on 1st of February. Several finance ministers and PM’s have presented so many union budgets in the past. But did you know which finance minister has presented the highest number of Union budgets so far? It’s none other than former finance minster Morarji Desai. He has presented the budget a total of 10 times. Checkout our latest video to know everything in detail.Also Read - Budget 2022: Budgets of India Which Got Historical, Know All About it