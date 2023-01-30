Top Recommended Stories
Union Budget 2023: FM Should Change Income Tax Slabs? – Watch Video
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman should consider increasing the basic exemption limit, which is currently INR 2.5 lakh per annum.
Union Budget 2023: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman should revise income tax slabs, make the new income tax regime more attractive by rejigging rates, and also relook at major tax exemption limits. Moreover, she should consider increasing the basic exemption limit, which is currently INR 2.5 lakh per annum. By increasing the basic exemption limit, people with a lower income would be able to avail themselves of tax relief, while those with higher incomes may be asked to pay slightly more in tax.
Written By: Piyush Kumar
