Union Budget 2023: Know members of team who prepared Budget

Union Budget 2023: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday presented the last budget before the 2024 General Election. However, did you know the team that prepared the budget this year?

While preparing Union Budget 2023, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was helped by a team of people, which included Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran. Other members included Finance Secretary TV Somanathan, Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth, DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra and Financial Services Secretary Vivek Joshi.

Since budget affects every sector of society and each individual eagerly awaits for it every year, budget preparation involves hard work as well as dedication and seriousness.

