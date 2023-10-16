Home

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates Ram Mandir themed ‘Durga Puja Pandal’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the Ram Temple-themed Durga Pandal at Santosh Mitra Square in north Kolkata on October 16. The pandal has drawn inspiration from the underconstruction Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The inauguration ceremony held at 4 pm in the Santosh Mitra Square Puja. The Durga Puja pandal also known as Sajay Ghosh’s Puja is organised by Santosh Mitra Square Puja Committee.

