By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates Ram Mandir themed ‘Durga Puja Pandal’
Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the Ram Temple-themed Durga Pandal at Santosh Mitra Square in north Kolkata on October ...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the Ram Temple-themed Durga Pandal at Santosh Mitra Square in north Kolkata on October 16. The pandal has drawn inspiration from the underconstruction Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The inauguration ceremony held at 4 pm in the Santosh Mitra Square Puja. The Durga Puja pandal also known as Sajay Ghosh’s Puja is organised by Santosh Mitra Square Puja Committee.
Trending Now
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.