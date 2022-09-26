The Vande Bharat Express, also known as Train 18, is an Indian semi-high-speed. The Vande Bharat train is completely manufactured in India. It is a self-propelled engine train, it does not have a separate engine. The Vande Bharat train runs only on two prominent routes as of March 2022, one from New Delhi to Katra and the other from New Delhi to Varanasi. The semi-high-speed train has broken the record of the Japanese bullet train by achieving a speed of 100 km/hr in just 52 seconds. The Japan-made bullet train takes around 55 seconds to reach a speed of 100km/hr. The speed trial of Vande Bharat was also conducted on the Kota-Nagda railway section at various speed levels. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed that during the speed trial, the train touched a speed of 180 km/hr.Also Read - Jaqueline Fenandez: Actress Gets Interim Bail By Delhi Court In Extortion Case - Watch Video

