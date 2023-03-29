Home

Unique Cosmic Event: 5 Planets Align In Straight Line, Amitabh Bachchan Shares Video | Watch

These planets include- Jupiter, Mercury, Venus, Uranus and Mars. These planets were visible together on the night sky on 28 March, and has left people amazed.

Unique Cosmic Event: Celestial events seem to keep offering breathtaking views and this time five planets along with the moon were visible in almost an arc on the night sky. These planets include- Jupiter, Mercury, Venus, Uranus and Mars. These planets were visible together on the night sky on 28 March, and has left people amazed. Even, Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan who is a space enthusiast has shared this amazing sight of the parade of 5 planets in the sky. Big b shared the video on his Instagram page. Watch video.