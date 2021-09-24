Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a very successful bilateral meeting with the US VP Kamala Harris. In a very touching gesture, The Prime Minister gave very special gifts to the American Vice President. PM Modi presented VP Harris a copy of old notifications related to her grandfather, Shri PV Gopalan in a wooden handicraft frame. PM Modi also gifted VP Harris a Gulabi Meenakari Chess Set. The excite craft of Gulabi Meenakari is closely associated with Kashi, one of the oldest cities of the world. Meanwhile, PM gifted Australian PM Scott Morrison a Silver Gulabi Meenakari Ship. The PM of Japan, Yoshihide Suga was gifted a Sandalwood Buddha Statue. Exclusive video footage of PM Modi’s unique gifts to the US Vice President Kamala Harris and the Quad leaders. Watch Now..