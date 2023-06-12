By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Unique welcome awaits PM Modi’s US visit, Indian-owned restaurant in US introduces ‘Modi Ji’ Thali
Either with a unique welcome or with a catchy catchphrase, the Indian diaspora has never missed a chance to greet Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he is on his international visits. With this time being no different, an Indian-owned restaurant in US’ New Jersey, has come up with a ‘Modi Ji’ thali to welcome the PM
Either with a unique welcome or with a catchy catchphrase, the Indian diaspora has never missed a chance to greet Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he is on his international visits. With this time being no different, an Indian-owned restaurant in US’ New Jersey, has come up with a ‘Modi Ji’ thali to welcome the PM