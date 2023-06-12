Home

Unique welcome awaits PM Modi’s US visit, Indian-owned restaurant in US introduces ‘Modi Ji’ Thali

Either with a unique welcome or with a catchy catchphrase, the Indian diaspora has never missed a chance to greet Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he is on his international visits. With this time being no different, an Indian-owned restaurant in US’ New Jersey, has come up with a ‘Modi Ji’ thali to welcome the PM

