The popular game Snakes and Ladders originated in India: This board game traces its roots back to India. It was first created to teach morals and lessons.

The world’s largest sundial is in India: The town of Jaipur is home to the largest sundial in the world, which is a towering 27 meters tall. In fact, the sundial has been listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Shampoo originated in India: The word "shampoo" comes from the Sanskrit word "champu," which means "to massage."