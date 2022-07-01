Cyber Crime Alert:
After online shopping frauds, fake loan calls, SMS, ATM and Debit cards frauds, now scamsters have come up with a new method to dupe innocent people. The latest online fraud that is doing the rounds is 'non-payment of electricity bill'. In this video we have listed out an advisory for public which they can follow to stay safe and secure from such cyber crime.