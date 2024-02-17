Home

Unusual Deaths of Putin’s enemies & critics- EXPLAINED

Vladimir Putin’s enemies and critics have often met with violent deaths at the very peak of their conflicts. Alexei Navalny, Russian ...

Vladimir Putin’s enemies and critics have often met with violent deaths at the very peak of their conflicts.

Alexei Navalny, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s most formidable domestic opponent, fell unconscious and died on Friday in an Arctic prison colony.

The details of what happened are unknown; Navalny’s team says it has no official confirmation of his death and Russian authorities say they are establishing why he died. His allies previously accused Russian officials of trying to poison him with a nerve agent in 2020.

Putin’s other enemies have been targeted in diverse ways: shootings, poisonings and even a plane crash. Many of the deaths are never solved and remain listed as accidents and suicides, leaving open the question of just how many of his enemies Putin has dispatched with over the years.

Putin’s dark methods first came to international attention during the case of Alexander Litvinenko, a former member of the FSB security services who had become an opponent of Putin and died of polonium-210 poisoning in London in 2006.

Secondly The former head of the Wagner paramilitary group was on poor terms with Putin when he arrived in Moscow in August last year. But an explosion sent the plane spiralling to the ground, killing Prigozhin, the field commander Dmitry Utkin and eight others on board.

One of the most brazen killings of a Putin critic was the 2015 shooting of Boris Nemtsov, an opposition leader who had served as deputy prime minister and was seen potential successor was shot four times. Five men were arrested over the attack, but those close to Nemtsov believed that Putin was directly envolved.

Not just his political enemies even a jounalist named Anna who had reported critically of Putin was shot in her apartment building in Moscow in 2006.

Investigations and public inquiries into the death have not conclusively established anything beyond the officially determined cause of suicide.

Now the question here is how many more and till how much time? Is this democracy or dictatorship, you tell me

