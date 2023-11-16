Home

Unveiling Ameesha Patel’s Style Secrets On Fashion, Fitness, Beauty And More | Exclusive

Want to know the secret of Ameesha Patel's fitness and beauty? Watch the video to know it.

Actor Ameesha Patel recently graced her presence in Gurugram as she launched Headlock Luxury Salon. Ameesha, on the work front, has once again delivered a blockbuster with her major comeback in Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2. Patel was excited to launch the salon, which she described as a “one-stop destination for all your beauty needs.” She said that she was impressed with the salon’s facilities and the expertise of its staff. On speaking exclusively with India.com, Ameesha shared her insights on fitness mantra and beauty secrets, Ameesha mentioned “Being blessed by god and genetics and then how you take care of yourself. Having good thoughts and being clean inside shows and reflects on your face.”

Ameesha Patel also took part in a rapid-fire round with us, which was an absolute blast! The round involved quick questions and even quicker answers, giving us a glimpse into Ameesha’s spontaneous and witty side and she did not disappoint! Her responses were filled with charm and humor, leaving the audience entertained and wanting more. When asked about her go-to traditional attire, she said “If you ask me, there is nothing more sexier on a woman than a saree.”

The Headlock Luxury Salon is located in Gold Course Road Gurugram and offers a wide range of beauty services, including hair care, makeup, nail care, and skin care. What’s special about this salon is that it also has a dedicated space for kids, where they will be offered a host of services.

