Uorfi Javed Drops a Sensuous Video, Flaunts Her Pink Hair Like a Boss Lady | Watch Video

Uorfi Javed new video: Internet sensation Uorfi Javed is once again again making headlines. Taking to her social media, the actress dropped a sensuous video. The Bigg Boss fame looks stunning in her pink dyed hair. She has donned a unique dress made out of Jeans and is proudly flaunting herself like a boss lady. As soon as the actress uploaded the video, netizens rushed into the comment section and praised her beauty. However several others trolled her too, but as usual the actress doesn’t pay attention to her trollers and leads her on her own terms. Watch video here.

