By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Uorfi Javed Masks Her Face Up In a Bold Peach Colored Co-Ord Set – Watch Video
Uorfi donned a bold peach colored co-Ord set and had masked up her face. She also posed for the paps in as always, the most confident way.
Uorfi Javed spotted: Fashion diva Uorfi Javed is once again back with her new look. This time Uorfi donned a bold peach colored co-Ord set and had masked up her face. She also posed for the paps in as always, the most confident way. The actress was trolled again for wearing the wrong outfit. Watch video.
Also Read:
- Ira Trivedi Mehndi Ceremony: Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan, Rajkummar Rao And Patralekha Glam Up The Mehndi Function | WATCH
- Sunny Leone Bikini Looks: Times When Ek Paheli Leela Actress Stunned Fans With Her Bold Bikini Avatars - Watch Video
- Nick Jonas On Father's Day: ‘It’s More About Priyanka Chopra Than Me’