Uorfi Javed Masks Her Face Up In a Bold Peach Colored Co-Ord Set – Watch Video

Uorfi donned a bold peach colored co-Ord set and had masked up her face. She also posed for the paps in as always, the most confident way.

Published: June 12, 2023 8:42 AM IST

By Video Desk

Uorfi Javed spotted: Fashion diva Uorfi Javed is once again back with her new look. This time Uorfi donned a bold peach colored co-Ord set and had masked up her face. She also posed for the paps in as always, the most confident way. The actress was trolled again for wearing the wrong outfit. Watch video.

