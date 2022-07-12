Uorfi Javed is an internet sensation who never misses a chance to show her creativity in styling her own outfits. She has several times turned heads with her bizarre fashion statements. In an exclusive interview with Uorfi Javed, the actress opened up about hitting back at trolls. She did not mince her words about how she dealt with trolls or how she’d reacted to them. Uorfi said, there are some unhappy people and meine sabka theka nahi le rakha hain. “Sabko meri saas ban na hai, main kisiki bahu nahi banungi”.Also Read - Uorfi Javed Shares Secret Behind Her Fashion Sense: ‘People Used Me…’ | Watch Interview

Watch the interview video here. Also Read - Urfi Javed Wears Short Dress Made Out of Razor Blades, Looks Killer, Literally! Watch